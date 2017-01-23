Grantham radio station Gravity FM has a job vacancy

Ofcom has awarded Grantham’s Gravity FM radio station funding through its Community Radio Fund to employ a part-time Sales and Business Development Officer.

The role is flexible for 15 hours per week and initially for a 12 month contract. The chosen applicant is expected to make the role a self funding-position within 12 months.

Gravity FM director Barry Clayson said: “This is an exciting period for Gravity FM. It will help the station to play a more active role in the community and get closer to local people.”

For full job details applicants should send their CV to sales@gravityfm.net or by post to: Gravity FM, New Lodge, Riverside Walk, Grantham. NG31 9AN. The closing date is January 31, 2017.

Volunteers are also needed for training to go on air and behind the scenes in all departments and are encouraged to contact the station.