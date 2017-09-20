Grantham recycling centre reunites grandmother with precious bracelet

A grandmother who lost a precious bracelet bought by her husband 15 years ago while on honeymoon, has been reunited with it by workers at a Grantham recycling centre.

Kath Groom, 61, from Ingoldsby, had returned home from dropping some garden waste off at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) off Alexandra Road, when she realised she had lost her bracelet.

Devastated that she had lost the special bracelet her husband had bought her while on honeymoon in Spain over 15 years ago, she searched high and low at home and in the garden but couldn’t find it anywhere.

Kath said: “I was absolutely gutted when I realised the bracelet was missing. I went through an initial stage of telling myself to calm down and that it would be in my clothing or that it might be outside in the garden.

“After I double checked everything – the reality that I had actually lost it hit me.

“I retraced my steps and even went back to the tip to ask if anyone had seen it, but unfortunately no one had. I went home thinking it was lost forever.”

A week later, after many hours feeling terrible, Kath went back to the tip to drop off some more garden waste, and she just happened to mention about the lost bracelet to a staff member.

Kath added: “My conversation was overheard by another member of staff who asked me to describe the bracelet. He then took me to an office where I was reunited with it. I was absolutely overjoyed. Terry, one of the operators, even told me they’d tried to find me on their CCTV system so they could try to get in touch with me and return it.

“The chaps at the tip were absolutely marvellous and a credit to the organisation. I will always be grateful to them.”

Ian Taylor, waste services team leader at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is such a heart-warming story! I am delighted that the guys at the HWRC were able to reunite Kath with her bracelet.”