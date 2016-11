The Remembrance Parade made its way through Grantham town centre this morning as crowds lined the streets to show their respects for the nation’s war dead.

The parade marched from the bus station, along the High Street and on to a service at St Wulfram’s Church. Following the service, wreaths were laid at the war memorial in the church grounds before the parade finally made its way back through town.

The Remembrance Parade passes the Guildhall on its way to St Wulfram's Church.

The Remembrance Parade makes its way through Grantham town centre on its way to a service at ST Wulfram's Church.