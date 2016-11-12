Search

Grantham Remembrance Parade will make its way through town on Sunday morning

Standard bearers at the opening of the Garden of Remembrance on Sunday in St Peter's Hill.

People will line the streets of Grantham on Sunday to pay their respects to the nation’s war dead as the Remembrance Parade makes its way through town.

