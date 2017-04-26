Grantham resident ordered to pay £220 after dumping household refuse next to public bin

A resident has been left with a £220 bill for dumping her household refuse at the side of a public waste bin.

Stephanie Waldren was given a fixed penalty notice for the offence on September 12 last year but refused to pay and was instead left with the cost and a six month conditional discharge at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

The court heard she walked a matter of yards from her property on Bridge End Road, Grantham, to place two black bags next to the bin instead of placing her rubbish in pink or clear bags at the edge of her property on collection day.

Correspondence was found in the bags containing her address when picked up by SKDC’s Streetcare Services team.

She appealed the penalty notice which the authority turned down and was given further time to pay the penalty but also refused this opportunity.

She pleaded guilty to one offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

SKDC’s Executive Manager for Environment Ian Yates said: “Public waste bins are not the places for household waste to be deposited.

“We appreciate Ms Waldren wished to dispose of the waste but this must always be done in the appropriate manner. We educate residents waste must be placed on the edge of their properties in the correct bins or bags by 7.30am on the day of collection.

“All the advice on where to leave bins or bags is outlined at www.southkesteven.gov.uk or residents can call 01476 40 60 80 if they are unsure over our rules over where and when they should be presented.”