Grantham restaurant makes ‘perfect triangle’ for town centre business

The owners of a restaurant in Grantham say it is the perfect addition to their existing drinks and bar business.

Karen Adams, owner of the Trickling Tap and cocktail bar Tap and Tonic in Market Place, says opening their restaurant, the Market View, has completed the ‘perfect triangle’ for their business.

Karen, who runs the business with her husband Paul and their son Luke, says the restaurant offers English and French cuisine, bringing something different to the town.

Aptly named, the restaurant has a fine view over the market place and is run by experienced chef Tony Angel.

Karen said: “We wanted to bring a bit of sophistaction to the town, a bit of glamour. We have restored the room with its original features and kept it in the style of the rest of the building.”

The building has been nominated for ‘Best Restoration’ in the Grantham Civic Society awards.

The restaurant is currently open evenings from Tuesday through to Saturday, but it is hoped to open at lunchtimes, serving omelettes and crepes.

Also a themed Game Night will be held on Wednesday, April 19, with a game meal followed by roulette.

Karen said: “It’s the perfect triangle for us. People try our drinks in the bar and then they order them when they eat in the restaurant. They then buy them from the shop. We are getting more and more of that repeat business.”

The restaurant, open just a few months, is enjoying good business, especially at weekends and most of it has come from word of mouth.

Karen added: “We feel the restaurant is a natural progression of what we are doing. There are plenty of restaurants in town but we offer something a bit different. There is quality and it means people no longer go to Stamford or elsewhere. They can have a drink and get a taxi home. It’s a good thing for Grantham.”

For more details on the restaurant including menus and booking information go to www.marketviewrestaurant.co.uk

n See Friday’s Journal (April 7) for a 10 per cent discount on meals at the Market View restaurant.