Grantham river residents tackle anti-social behaviour

A group of residents have joined forces to tackle anti-social behaviour blighting their doorsteps.

The disgruntled neighbours, who all live in Anson Close, off Bridge End Road, Grantham, have been subjected to a spate of anti-social behaviour from youths hanging around on the river bank, opposite their homes.

The river bank opposite Anson Close has been plagued by incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Konrad Emery-Ford has lived on the close for three years and has noticed the behaviour getting worse.

He said: “We have always had people hanging around on the river bank as it is quite secluded. They access the area from Dysart Park and congregate there at all hours. Not only do they use bad language, shout and scream but they also destroy tree branches and leave behind rubbish, including fast food wrappers, beer cans, cigarettes and glass bottles.

“A few weeks ago, three of us residents spent the afternoon clearing away two bags full of rubbish from the river, including broken glass. As a member of Grantham Rivercare, it is a shame to see this happen, with the work that our team does every two months to clear the river of debris.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, has lived in the close for 15 years. He said: “People have always loitered around the river bank but this summer has been relentless. A few weeks ago, someone threw a glass bottle over the railings and it nearly hit a neighbour’s car.”

The incidents have taken their toll on residents and last week they met with their neighbourhood police community support officer (PCSO) to highlight the issues.

Konrad added: “The PCSO discussed ways in which we can tackle the problems going forward. He also attached a warning sign to the railings and will be increasing patrols in the area. We also need to report every incident. Anything we can do as a community to help, we will do.”

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing Councillor Nick Neilson said: “We are grateful to the residents for challenging the anti-social behaviour and reporting it to us. It is an issue we take seriously and have logged the incident with our neighbourhoods team, which works in conjunction with Lincolnshire Police. The team is continuing to monitor the area and we would advise anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour to call police on 101 and report it via www.southkesteven.gov.uk”