Grantham Rivercare volunteers carry out 65th clean-up

Sixteen Rivercare volunteers set about cleaning up the River Witham on Saturday, on a beautiful spring morning.

This was the 65th clean-up carried out by the group since its formation in 2004.

Grantham Rivercare: Volunteers pull the inevitable trolley out of the river.

During that time, volunteers have collected over 1,000 sacks of rubbish, together with a range of other items weighing in at no less than 12 tonnes.

“What a state the river would be if it wasn’t for the efforts of Rivercare,” said group leader John Knowles.

Twelve sacks were filled with bottles, cans, fast food wrappers and other small items. Larger items included an office chair, two shopping trolleys, three bikes, some scrap metal and a mattress.

John added: “The mattress had obviously been dropped into the river from the white bridge and took a great deal of effort to remove.

Grantham Rivercare: Volunteers retrieve a mattress.

“In addition, a vast amount of green material was taken from the weir in Wyndham Park. It was important to clean up the weir in readiness for the {http://www.granthamjournal.co.uk/news/easter-egg-hunt-and-rotary-duck-race-are-on-at-grantham-s-wyndham-park-this-weekend-1-7908144 |Rotary duck race next weekend.”}

Rivercare is supported by Keep Britain Tidy and sponsored by Anglian Water and Sainsbury’s.

The next clean-up will be on Saturday, June 10.