Grantham ROCK appeal: Purrfect homes needed for cats

More moggies currently in the care of Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK) are in need of good homes.

The rescue centre, based at the home of Cath Rowson in Redcross Street, Grantham, takes in homeless cats and finds them new families.

Dotty

Cath hopes to rehome some of the cats in her care soon as more are expected at the rescue centre over the next week, following a busy run-up to Christmas.

She added: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came with cat food, bedding and money donations which helped to pay for vets bills over Christmas and the New Year.

“Thank you also to Mr and Mrs Coulson at Bottesford who put up Christmas lights for us on their house and in their garden, and asked for donations.”

Cath would welcome donations of food. Donation bins are located in Morrisons, Kirk’s Vets in Sandon Road and Kennelgate in London Road. Donations can also be left outside Cath’s home at 41 Redcross Street.

Molly

As well as the cats featured on this page and other cats in search of a family, Cath has several farm cats which are neutered and will happily keep vermin away from farms and smallholdings.

To adopt a cat, or to speak to Cath about donations, call her on 01476 571636.

**Minty is a black and white female with short hair. She’s three years old and would be happiest in a home with a garden and no other cats or dogs.

** Salam is a large, black, short-haired cat. The one-year-old is full of energy and would be best suited to a family with older children. He could be rehomed with another cat or dog. Cath is keen to find him a home as he’s been at the rescue centre for six months.

Salam

**Dotty is eight months old. She is a black and white, short-haired female and can be a little shy at first. She could be rehomed with another cat but no dogs.

**Ella is a tortoiseshell, aged four months. She’s a quiet cat and would be an ideal companion for someone living on their own. She would be fine living with another cat but not dogs or small children. She is a house cat.

**Molly is a black and white cat, aged six months. She is full of fun and is looking for a family to give her lots of love.