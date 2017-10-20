Grantham ROCK: Plea to rehome cats before winter sets in

A cat rescue home in Grantham has had another busy summer – and is urging cat lovers to adopt a new addition to the family.

Cath Rowson runs Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK) from her home in Redcross Street.

Tilly

She said: “It’s been non-stop this summer.

“Pens, cages and rooms are overflowing with cats and kittens. We need homes before the cold weather and winter comes.”

All cats rehomed by ROCK are treated for fleas and worms, and are neutered. Neutering is something Cath is particularly keen to press home to cat owners, to avoid unwanted kittens being born.

She added: “As fast as one cat is being homed, often there is a waiting list of up to six at a time to come in to us.”

Honey

Help with the cost of neutering is available for those who need it.

Cath relies on donations to be able to care for the animals and holds regular fund-raising tombolas. The next one is coming up on Saturday, November 25, 9am-2pm, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Regular donations can be made in food bins inside Morrisons, Kennelgate in London Road, and Downtown Garden Centre at Gonerby Moor. Alternatively, donations can be left on Cath’s doorstep, at 41 Redcross Street.

Information: 01476 571636 or www.granthamrock.co.uk

Mitsie

* Rose is 18 months old. She is a grey, short-haired tabby with a friendly nature. She has lived with a small child and another cat, but cannot live with dogs.

* Emma is two years old. She is black and white with short hair. She is very loving but shy at first. She can live with other cats but not dogs. Older children only.

* Sally is Emma’s sister and is also two years old. She is also shy to begin with, and can live with older children but no dogs. They can be rehomed together.

* Mitsie is a brown and white tabby, aged two. She is short-haired and has lived with another cat. She is vaccinated and microchipped. She cannot live with dogs.

Sally

* Tilly, 1, is black and short-haired. She is a house cat and has feline immunodeficiency virus which means she must be the only cat. She loves to play and needs someone to look after her. She does not like dogs.

* Honey is a tortoisheshell and white 18-month-old. She can live with another cat and children, but no dogs. She is friendly and would like a home with a garden.