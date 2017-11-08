Grantham Rotarians prepare to deliver shoeboxes to Eastern Europe

Almost 200 shoeboxes filled with goodies have been delivered to the Rotary drop-off point this year.

The boxes will soon be transported all the way to Eastern European countries such as Belarus, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, where they will be handed to children, teenagers and the elderly, many of whom will receive no other gifts this Christmas.

The annual scheme is co-ordinated in the Grantham area by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.

It is supported every year by the Journal as we run an appeal asking readers to collect, fill and drop off a shoebox.

The collection point for the third year was Grantham Tennis Club (GTC).

Rotarian Chris Thurlow said: “The support we receive from members of GTC and the general public has resulted in nearly 200 boxes being donated at GTC this year. A great result, and the help of GTC is much appreciated.”

Pictured: Members of Grantham Tennis Club gather around some of the Rotary shoeboxes collected.