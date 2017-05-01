Grantham Rotary club celebrates birthday and rewards members

The Rotary Club of Grantham held a St George’s Day lunch at The Chequers Inn at Woolsthorpe on April 23 to celebrate the Club’s birthday.

This was the first time the club had changed from its usual formal evening event. President Neville Thompson said: “I wanted to get away from the formal occasion and have a more relaxed atmosphere with the emphasis more on enjoyment than listening to long speeches.

“It’s time to change the perception of this fantastic organisation to better reflect our more modern approach to charitable work. We need to get away from the idea that we are a club of “old gentlemen having lunch” to the reality of a vibrant and forward thinking club working for the community. We work really hard to help the young in the town”.

Eighty guests attended the event when President Neville awarded Paul West with a Paul Harris Award and Bob Brownlow with a Paul Harris Award plus Sapphire, both for their work in the community.

Rotarian Glenys Robertson was made Rotarian of the Year and Humphrey Platts was given a long service certificate for having achieved 40 years of continued service to Rotary.