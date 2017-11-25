Grantham roundabout causing trouble for motorists

Demands are being made for the reinstatement of a road sign because some motorists are driving on to a roundabout they can’t see.

The keep left sign near the roundabout on Newark Hill near Downtown was knocked down by a lorry about six months ago and has not been replaced.

Approaching the roundabout on Newark Hill at Gonerby where the 'keep left' roadsign is missing.

Journal reader Warwick Banks, of Allington, says drivers are regularly hitting the roundabout because tney are unaware they need to keep left of the concrete ‘spur’ of the roundabout as they approach down the hill.

Mr Banks told the Journal: “For some six months and despite numerous but ignored requests to reinstate it, the ‘keep left’ sign at the bottom of Newark Road, Gonerby, near Downtown, is still missing and has claimed another victim.

“That it is necessary is amply illustrated by the accompanying photos (right) when a motorist has missed the roundabout lead in and taken out the sump on their car.

“Now the winter months are with us with reduced visibility, this is becoming something of a scandal.”

Lincolnshire County Council highways department said it was going to place a bollard so future collisions could be avoided.

A highways spokesperson said: “The ‘keep left’ sign was being used as a temporary replacement for the missing bollard that used to be here.

“We are currently arranging for a new bollard to be installed, which will be more reflective and better able to withstand potential damage from overrunning vehicles. This work should be carried out in the near future.”