Grantham runner hopes to raise £2,000 for children’s charity in London Marathon

Financial Adviser John McNulty is running his fourth London Marathon on April 23 in aid of The Children’s Trust.

John (pictured) chose this charity because he says it does fantastic work with children and young adults with brain injuries, providing care, education and therapy.

So far, he has raised over £1,400 and is well on his way to reaching his target of £2000. To help him achieve this, he will be haolding a tombola stall on Grantham’s market tomorrow (Saturday) at the rear of the George Centre in Narrow West Gate.

He has also organised a raffle which he is about to draw the numbers on. He thanked Emily Moore for arranging the raffle with his wife Nicki.

Other activities have included more tombola as well as selling cakes and jars of sweets outside Gonerby Post Office and at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School.

A Justgiving page has been set up at: www.justgiving.com/J-McNulty.

John said: “I am aiming to finish in about four-and-a-half hours, and am hoping for fairly cool weather. I have some family and friends coming down on the Sunday, so it should be a really special day”.