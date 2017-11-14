Grantham runners run together for Royal British Legion

Runners from across Grantham joined together last week to raise money for The Royal British Legion.

Members from Belvoir Tri Club, Grantham Running Club and Grantham Athletics Club met at South Kesteven Sports Stadium, last Wednesday, ahead of Armistice Day on Saturday.

Runners of all ages ran between 11 minutes and 44 minutes.

Belvoir Tri Club member Mark Angeloni, who organised the event, said: “The children ran for 11 minutes to signify the ending of World War 1 at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The adults ran for 44 minutes.”

Despite the cold weather, Mark was pleased with the turnout from both runners and their supporters.

He said: “We had 82 people take part, which consisted of runners from the three groups, but also runners who just wanted to join in. We hope to make it an annual event now.”

Mark, who has raised £70,000 for charity since 2013, handed the money to Grantham’s Royal British Legion poppy appeal organiser, Grace Knightall.

Grace said: “We are extremely grateful to all of the runners. We hope to go along and give them our full support next year.”