Grantham’s Argos store given digital makeover

The Argos store in Grantham has undergone a thorough makeover.

The refit has seen the introduction of tablets which customers use to make their orders. The store has been made much brighter and roomier.

After customer feedback, it has been decided to keep the paper catalogues as well, to help customers.

The tablets in store allow customers to order their goods and then queue for them straight away without going to a till as well as giving them internet access to help them with browsing.

Store manager Dan Cragg said: “When we went fully digital in other stores customers were not fully comfortable with it so we have kept the catalogues which they can use for reference. We still have the catalogues to give away in store as well.

“The store now is a lot brighter and fresher. People can order and collect a lot quicker in store and we still have our ‘fast track’ service so people can buy online and come into the store to collect.

The Grantham store is giving customers a £5 voucher to use in the store for every £50 they spend. Vouchers must be used by December 31.