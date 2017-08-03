Grantham’s Belton Lane to be resurfaced after ‘much lobbying’

Long-awaited repairs to pothole-ridden Belton Lane in Grantham are set to begin in a fortnight.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed it will carry out resurfacing work to the stretch of road between the junctions with Harrowby Lane and Hill Avenue, starting on Monday, August 14.

Coun Linda Wootten on Belton Lane.

The junctions themselves will also be included as part of the resurfacing works.

The total programme of works is expected to last for two weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions, and will include daytime closures of the road between 7.30am and 6pm.

Councillor Linda Wootten, county councillor for Grantham East, said: “After much lobbying, numerous complaints and many so-called temporary fillings to potholes, which in some cases have been filled more than once, I’m sure the local people and residents will tolerate the inconvenience whilst the work is carried out to resurface the carriageway.

“Mark Heaton, our previous highways manager, had to apply for extra funding to have this work done and we have had to wait patiently for the work to be scheduled into the highways work programme.

“I, for one, am looking forward to the work being done because, not only will our travel be more comfortable, it will also tidy up the area.”

Traffic management will be removed over the weekend, and access to properties will be maintained throughout the works. However, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place. Affected residents will be notified in advance so they can plan accordingly.

Signed diversion routes for the closure will be via A607, B1174, A52, B6403 High Dyke and Londonthorpe Lane and vice versa. HGVs can access Alma Park Industrial Estate via Harrowby Lane from the B6403 High Dyke.

In addition, there will be no access from Hill Avenue on to Belton Lane for the duration of the works, as well as no access from Harrowby Lane to Belton Lane when the Harrowby Lane junction is being resurfaced. The diversion route will be altered accordingly during this portion of the project.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’ve recently had several local people log faults on our online portal, highlighting the need for repairs to Belton Lane. As a result, I’m pleased to say we’ll be carrying out works to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life along the road.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”

For information about roadworks, visit www.lincoln shire.gov.uk/roadworks