Grantham’s Creation Station is up for trio of awards

A Grantham businesswoman has been shortlisted for three awards as a franchisee of The Creation Station.

Suzie Smith, 36, owns the franchise for Grantham and South East Lincoln and has been put up for the Franchisee of the Year, People’s Choice and Best Can-do Attitude awards.

Winners will be announced at the 15th annual ‘Creation Station Inspiring Imaginations’ Conference in Bristol on Friday, April 21.

Suzie, a mum-of-three, of Hartington Close, said: “I am so delighted to have shortlisted for the award. I have been running the Creation Station in Grantham and South East Lincoln for over two years now and to receive such recognition is amazing.

“I love running my own business but I particularly love being able to inspire so many local families by getting creative and having fun. My team and I have seen so many babies and children develop and flourish within our weekly classes and after school clubs which makes all the hard work so worthwhile and hugely satisfying.

“It really is a rewarding job and I am so thrilled to have been shortlisted for three awards.”

The Creation Station aims to inspire children’s imaginations and supports families and carers with engaging art and crafts classes, clubs, parties and events for children and adults.

Founder and managing director Sarah Cressall said: “Our franchise team make great positive contributions to their local community and really help children, families and adults to be creative and have fun together.

“I am very proud of all of our team, so judging the awards is really tough. Each year our franchise owners are becoming more and more successful and the calibre is really high.”

Information: call 07584 425097 or email suziesmith@thecreationstation.co.uk