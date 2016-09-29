Grantham’s Downtown hopes to install ice rink for the next three Christmases

Downtown has applied for permission to install an ice rink over the Christmas period for the next three years.

In the planning application submitted to South Kesteven District Council, superstore owner Oldrids asks to be allowed to temporarily change the use of a section of a plant display area, near the garden centre, for the rink.

It states: “Oldrids are looking to improve revenue by providing a temporary ice rink between the months of November and January.

“We are, therefore, seeking a temporary change of use for these months for the next three years.”

The ice rink would measure 19 metres by 10 metres.