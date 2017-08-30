Grantham’s Downtown team joins the ‘Big Clean’

Big name businesses are continuing to join South Kesteven District Council’s ‘Big Clean’ programme.

Oldrids and Downtown is among those keen to support South Kesteven District’s Council’s campaign to raise the standard of the district’s streets.

The store, at Gonerby Moor, has pledged to help keep a 20-metre radius of its premises litter-free and alert the council to other litter, graffiti or fly-tipping issues staff see nearby.

SKDC’s cabinet member for environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “We’re delighted to have more and more businesses backing our ‘Big Clean’ campaign.

“This is a real team effort between the council, businesses and residents and the reaction we have had since its launch in early August has been very encouraging.

“Cleaner towns and villages benefit everyone. They make our district a better place to live, an attractive place to visit, and a great place to invest.

“Enterprise of all sizes showing they want to be on board highlights how much businesses value our drive to achieve and maintain a street standard above the national average.”

Businesses and residents are still being asked to report ‘grot spots’ so that litter, weeds, fly-tipping and graffiti can be tackled as operations continue.

To sign up as a business or a volunteer, or to log a report online by dropping a virtual pin in a map, simply go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 406066.

You can follow the campaign on Twitter – #SKBigClean