Grantham’s first Comic-Con reaches for the stars

The first Comic-Con to take place in Grantham has been a great success.

Hundreds attended the event at The Meres leisure centre on Saturday to meet familiar faces of film and TV and get up close to characters and personalities from such legendary films and TV series including Star Wars, Dr Who and Red Dwarf.

Star Wars was a big attraction for visitors at Grantham's first Comic-Con at The Meres leisure centre.

Among the actors at the Comic-Con were Hatty Hayridge, who played Holly in Red Dwarf, Nick Joseph, whose credits include Star Wars, and Terry Molloy, who played Davros in Dr Who.

Grantham-based actor Mark Dexter was also at the event. Mark can currently be seen playing the Prime Minister in the blockbuster Transformers: The last Knight. Mark has been in numerous TV and film roles including From Hell with Johnny Depp, Ripper Street, The Bletchley Circle and has played former Prime Minister David Cameron several times on TV, including the Channel Four film Coalition.

Mark said: “From my point of view, I was delighted to see how well attended it was, and there were a lot of locals who told me how thrilled they were that an event like this had come to our town. I really hope it can become a regular fixture and keep growing. I know a bunch of other actors who’d be very keen to get on board with any future Grantham Cons.

“The bigger the conventions get, the more they have to offer, and shows which make a return always come back bigger and better, with a greater range of attractions. Word of mouth is always a good way to guarantee follow-up shows, so hopefully there’ll be a lot of visitors spreading the word around town and online.”

