Grantham’s French market best yet for traders

Visiting traders at the French Market enjoyed their best sales yet at Saturday’s annual event in Grantham.

Continental food including Roscoff onions and sausages from Brittany, Gallic pastries, pates and other delicacies proved popular with the hundreds of market-goers drawn to Grantham’s Market Place alongside the town’s usual Saturday market.

A Brittany shallot trader at the French market.

Shoppers were also treated to traditional French music with an accordion player and a French mime artist to entertain the kids.

Cabinet member for retail and the visitor economy, Coun Nick Robins, said: “The French market proved as popular as ever and reaffirmed itself as a regular event.

“This is the third time the market has come to Grantham in as many years and we welcome its return in 2018.

“The market was well received by visitors, the market traders themselves and of course by our regular market stall holders and high street retailers who saw an increase in footfall in the town centre.

A mime artist entertains visitors at the French market in Grantham.

“This shows the commitment SKDC are showing in boosting the markets and revitalising the high street by staging even more events.

“With this in mind, don’t forget the Christmas Market on November 26 which promises to be bigger and better than ever with lots of new and exciting offers for the visitors.”