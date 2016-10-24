Grantham’s French market hailed a success after attracting healthy numbers

Grantham’s French market has been hailed another success following its return to the town earlier this month.

Both consumers and traders gave positive feedback to the French food, fashion and goods that were on sale at the town’s Saturday market on October 15, following a similar event on the corresponding weekend in 2015.

French market in Grantham

South Kesteven District council’s venues and facilities manager Paul Stokes said: “We were very pleased with the reception our standard Saturday market traders, retailers, residents and visitors gave to the event and the numbers it attracted.

“In the same fashion as last year, good weather again helped footfall but the feedback on the standard of goods and the ambience of the market was very encouraging.

“Thank you to the many residents and visitors who took time to visit the event, our other market traders and chose to buy local in Lincolnshire. We’ll now explore where else in the district specialist markets could be a success and look to secure this event returning again next year.”

A French delicatessen, cheese, bread and patisserie, sausages, crepes, biscuits, a charcuterie and clothes and craft stalls all recorded good trade as part of the feature in Grantham’s market place.

