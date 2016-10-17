Grantham’s iconic apple sculpture unveiled in sensory garden

Grantham’s iconic apple sculpture has been put back in the sensory garden in Wyndham Park after it was treated for rot over the summer.

Mayor of Grantham Linda Wootten unveiled the restored wood sculpture, called Isaac’s Apple, on Friday at a special ceremony in the park.

As part of the SOS Sculpture Campaign, the sculpture was taken away by Nigel Sardeson, who carved it in May 2010, because there was fungal growth on it which was a sign that there was perhaps more damage on the inside.

Helped by tree surgeons Jayne and Paul Bavin, the hand was removed in February and has been dried out and treated to prevent further decay.

The sculpture has been placed on a plinth about a foot high in order for the original height to be maintained after the lower part of the wrist was removed.