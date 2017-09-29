Grantham’s Jubilee centre marks launch of projects and space at ceremony

Grantham’s Jubilee Church Life Centre marked the official launch of two new projects at a celebration ceremony on Monday.

The Jubilee centre, in London Road, has been awarded £370,354 of National Lottery funding, through the Big Lottery Fund, for its Live Sound Take 2 project, aimed at supporting young people aged 11 to 18 years old, who are vulnerable, isolated and feel disengaged from their community, family and education.

Team effort: From left, LCVS's Ruth Coplesaton, Pat Whittaker, project leader Hannah San Jose and Carol Drury from SKDC.

A second project, ‘Our Community,’ created to help people to learn English, prepare for citizenship and gain employment opportunities, has also received a funding boost by the People’s Health Trust.

Pat Whittaker, who is senior leader at the church along with husband Eric, invited fellow staff, volunteers, beneficiaries and funders to celebrate the project launch.

South Kesteven District Council’s vice chairman, Councillor George Chivers, was also invited to cut a ribbon to officially open a large new space in the building, which has been renovated thanks to funding from SKDC and Waste Recycling Environmental (WREN).

Pat said: “The funding has helped us to renovate a large room and several smaller rooms, that will be used to start new projects and extend existing ones.”

Pupils from GANF manned the cake stall.

The audience was treated to a puppet show by pupils from Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), who also help run the centre’s ‘Tasty Treats’ coffee mornings, funded by the Big Lottery. Pat added: “They also hope to do some drama with us soon.”

The Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mike Cook, also attended the ceremony.

He said: “So many good things have come out of the Jubilee Church Life Centre. It is one of the stars that will shine brightly in this town and help put Grantham back on the map where it should be.”

Information: www.jubileegrantham.co.uk