Grantham’s Muddle Go Nowhere pub wants to install statue – of a bull

Grantham’s Muddle Go Nowhere has applied to install a large statue – of a bull.

Mitchells & Butlers, which runs the Harvester pub-restaurant in Barrowby Road, has asked for permission from South Kesteven District Council to place the statue by its main entrance.

It also wants to install two jumbrellas and re-clad part of the building frontage in render and boarding.

The Journal asked the significance of a statue of a bull but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.