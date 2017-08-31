Grantham’s Muddle Go Nowhere pub wants to install statue – of a bull

Grantham’s Muddle Go Nowhere has applied to install a large statue – of a bull.
Mitchells & Butlers, which runs the Harvester pub-restaurant in Barrowby Road, has asked for permission from South Kesteven District Council to place the statue by its main entrance.
It also wants to install two jumbrellas and re-clad part of the building frontage in render and boarding.
The Journal asked the significance of a statue of a bull but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.
