Grantham’s Muddle Go Nowhere to become a Miller & Carter steakhouse

A family pub restaurant on the edge of Grantham is set to become a steakhouse.

The Muddle Go Nowhere, a Harvester in Barrowby Road, will become a Miller & Carter Steakhouse early next year.

Statue of a bull proposed for the entrance to the Muddle Go Nowhere pub in Grantham.

A spokesman on behalf of Mitchells & Butlers, the parent company of Harvester and Miller & Carter, said: “From time to time we review our estate and take the decision to convert a business to another of our successful brands.

“We are planning to covert the Muddle Go Nowhere to a Miller & Carter Steakhouse in early 2018.”

The news follows a report by the Journal last week, about a planning application to install the statue of a bull at the restaurant’s main entrance.

A Mitchells & Butler spokesman has since confirmed the conversion to the steakhouse, but would not go into any further detail at this stage, including about jobs affected.

Reports suggest the move will see the closure of popular indoor children’s play centre Fuzzy Ed’s, which adjoins the restaurant. However, the spokesman has refused to confirm or deny this.

On its website, Miller & Carter says of its ‘steak experience’: “Unlike many other steakhouses, at Miller & Carter we provide a full steak experience for you without any of those nasty bill shocks.

“Once you’ve decided which of our 13 steaks you’d like, and how you want it to be cooked, you’ll also get to choose a steak sauce. Then we’ll add our signature crispy onion loaf, a dressed iceberg wedge and a grilled balsamic-glazed tomato to complete your steak experience.

“Of course, you may want to go for a luxurious little extra – little extra such as our lobster mac nd cheese – to give your steak that final flourish. And, of course, a great wine to complement it.”