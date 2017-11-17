Grantham’s popular scrapyard owner Terry retires after 54 years

One of Grantham’s most well known car scrapyard owners retired on Friday after 54 years.

After being born in Grantham, Terry Clark, now 74, left school and initally worked at Parkers Bakery in Gonerby before joining Philip Gibbons Iron Founders on Springfield Road. After they closed, he was given his own yard on East Street. He then bought the yard on Gorse Lane, specialising in car dismantles for scrap parts and end products, and has remained there ever since.

Terry joined Philip Gibbons shortly after leaving school.

In the early days, Terry would often work seven days a week to establish his business.

After meeting his wife Susan, now 71, at Marco’s dance hall in 1960, she joined the business and they married in January 1967.

Terry said; “Without my wife dealing with the office side of the business, it wouldn’t have ran as smoothly.”

The couple went on to have two sons, Paul, who later became an important part of the family business after joining straight from school and Andrew, who is now the manager of Robert Holland Funeral Directors on St Catherine’s Road.

Terry Clark with his final customer Mark Beard.

As well as dealing in scrap cars, the yard was also used by the army to train their dogs to sniff out ammunition, drugs and explosives and up until three years ago, they also worked alongside South Kesteven District Council in the recovery of abandoned vehicles in the South Kesteven area.

With four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two irish setters Katie and Roxy and two horses to tend to, the couple are looking forward to a restful but busy retirement but their loyal customers will never be far from Terry’s mind.

Terry said: “I loved dealing with the wonderful general public. Many have been coming to me since they were youngsters with their dads and grandads. It holds fond memories for many people. I’d like to say thank you to all the staff, past and present, for all of their hard work.”