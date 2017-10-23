Grantham’s Remembrance parade hangs in the balance

Organisers of the annual Remembrance parade through Grantham – to remember fallen heroes – are battling to secure its future.

Lincolnshire Police is reported to have refused to carry out a rolling road closure for the traditional parade, on Sunday, November 12, due to a lack of resources.

As a result, unless volunteers trained in traffic management come forward to help temporarily close roads, the parade of up to 600 people will not be allowed to take place – although there are suggestions the march will go ahead without permission as participants strongly feel Remembrance events should be protected.

Meanwhile, permission for road closures from Lincolnshire County Council highways has not yet been granted.

Nobby Clark, of Grantham, is a parade organiser. He told the Journal the worst case scenario is the parade would be cancelled, adding: “Lincolnshire Police should be supporting the event, for what the parade is about. It’s in remembrance of the many people who died in the First and Second World Wars and every conflict up to now.”

He added the rolling road closure needs only to be in place for 10 minutes at each junction to allow the parade to pass through.

If it does go ahead, the parade will march off from St Peter’s Hill near the surgery and march along High Street and Watergate before turning into Vine Street to St Wulfram’s Church. Following the traditional service and laying of wreaths, the parade will return back along the same route and take the salute in front of the statue of Sir Isaac Newton.

The parade has previously set off from the bus station, but this has been refused outright by highways this year to avoid closing Wharf Road.

The Remembrance parade includes war veterans, cadets, civic dignitaries, scouts, guides, the RAF Waddington Band and more.

County and district councillor Ray Wootten, who is also a member of the police and crime panel, which monitors the work of the police and crime commissioner (PCC), told the Journal he will raise the issue with the PCC, Marc Jones.

He said: “I feel that it is disgraceful that those who have sacrificed their lives and those left suffering in both World Wars and modern day conflicts cannot be afforded a couple of hours’ police time once a year for the Remembrance Day parade.

“As a retired police officer, if I was still serving I would willingly give up my own time to carry out this duty. I cannot see why the Special Constabulary and PCSOs, who’s prime role is to serve the community, cannot police this parade.

“As a member of the police and crime panel I will once again raise this with the police commissioner.”

The Journal has contacted Lincolnshire Police and highways for a response.