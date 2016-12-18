Grantham’s Rotarians give boost to local charities

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club hosted a special Christmas Cracker event at which some special Christmas crackers were pulled for local charities.

Sunrisers organised and led marshalling and ushering at the flower festival at St Wulfram’s Church in the summer, and monies raised at this event were partially distributed to the Rotary clubs of Grantham.

�400 for Dr Frier's Children's Holiday Fund

Under the guidance of the Sunrise Club, each club was allowed to give their money to a local charity, and the presentation was made on Friday.

The Sunrise club chose to allocate their £200 to South Lincolnshire Blind Society, based in Finkin Street, Grantham.

The Grantham Rotary Club presented their cheque to Dr Frier’s Children’s Holiday Fund, while the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven presented their cheque to the local air ambulance.

President of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club Ian Brodie said that he was delighted to be giving money to these local community charity projects and praised the work of all three charities.