Grantham’s very own big band is a treat for a packed arts centre

A most enjoyable evening of quality big band music was provided by GRAB – Grantham’s Big Band - at the Guildhall Arts Centre recently.

A ‘full house’ was treated to a selection of arrangements, songs and entertainment from all of the greats of the past golden era of big band swing, along with arrangements of more modern ensembles.

Members of GRAB perform on stage at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

This band continues to improve every time I hear them under the inspired leadership of Pete Storey, who had invited me to honour Mr Bojangles in the show by performing a soft shoe shuffle.

Multi-talented vocalists Helen Spede and Craig Martini were on hand to provide a cross section of most enjoyable solos and duets.

Long may the band continue to develop and entertain us while clearly enjoying themselves.

GRAB next performs at the Conservative Club, Grantham, on Friday, December 9, and has a growing schedule of gigs for 2017, including the Mayor’s Charity concert.

Helen Spede with GRAB at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

GRAB in action at the Guildhall in Grantham.