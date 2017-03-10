Grantham’s Wyndham Park to host ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ this summer

Magical open air theatre awaits visitors to Wyndham Park this summer as for the first time it hosts William Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

‘Shakespeare in the Park’ will see part of the park transformed into a stage with a woodland backdrop to host performances from Wednesday, July 19 to Saturday, July 22.

Evening performances will start at 7pm, with an additional matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday, and provide a great opportunity to picnic while enjoying the play.

The MJH Productions event, in association with Grantham College, will see some of the county’s most talented drama students perform.

Tickets, on sale now, can be bought at www.wyndhamparkgrantham.co.uk or by calling 01476 406158.

SKDC’s executive member Coun Nick Craft said: “This promises to be unlike anything Wyndham Park has seen before and a celebration of one of the world’s most famous plays performed by some of the best local drama students.”

Producer Matt Hewitt has a career spanning over three decades in theatre as an actor, director and producer and has recently produced the widely acclaimed student editions of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

He said: “This contemporary take on a mysterious and comical classic should be a wonderful few days and a cultural journey into one of Sir William Shakespeare’s finest plays that visitors to the park can marvel at.

“Book your tickets today and come and support local students exploring this fairy fantasy tale in the backdrop of a great park.”