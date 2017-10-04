Grantham Sainsbury’s host ‘quiet hour’ to raise autism awareness

Sainsbury’s in Grantham took part in the UK’s first ‘quiet hour’ on Monday, aimed at raising awareness of autism.

Grantham Sainsbury’s was one of 600 Sainsbury’s stores to team up with the National Autistic Society to give autistic people a 60-minute break from the usual overload of information, as part of a week-long event to make the world more autism friendly.

Paul Fixter and Edward Mayes from Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN) were on hand to provide information on Monday.

Autism affects one in every 100 people. The condition can intensify sensory perceptions, making social situations difficult and sounds, smells and sights a struggle.

In a bid to create a calmer shopping environment, Sainsbury’s staff turned down their tannoy and self checkout sounds, turned off café music and dimmed lights.

PR ambassador for Grantham Sainbury’s Carol Bamber said: “Shoppers were very positive and we look forward to holding more quiet hours in the future.”

Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN), who supports families with children on the autistic spectrum in Grantham and the surrounding areas, was on hand to give advice.

Pets at Home Grantham will also be holding the Autism Hour on Sunday, an hour before the store’s usual opening time.

GAIN meets on selected Mondays at Belton Lane Community Centre from 10am-12pm. For more information, visit: www.gain-grantham.co.uk