Five employees of Sainsbury’s in Grantham have clocked up 25 years each with the store and its predecessor Safeway. They were treated to a special lunch and a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for their loyalty to the company.

Store manager Debbie Wrightson said: “I am so proud to have colleagues here who have worked 25 years.”

The employees are Collette Miller, Jill Lidierth, Jayne Hill, Sylvia Pine and Denise Bass (who was unable to make the lunch).