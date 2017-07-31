Grantham school leavers leave legacy with award-winning book

Year six pupils at Huntingtower Primary school have won a signed copy of an award-winning book by a top illustrator.

Children from the ‘Zebra’ class were chosen as the overall winners in a book competition organised by illustrator Yuval Zommer and QuartoKids to promote his new book ‘The Street Beneath My Feet.’

Children from schools all over the county were asked to draw their own image of what they thought might be lurking beneath their feet.

A spokesman for QuartoKids, a co-edition publisher of exciting, innovative paper-engineered childrens books, said: “Huntingtower really got behind the competition and sent in a lot of submissions, with Yuval choosing the Zebra Class as the overall winners.”

Class teacher Lyndsey Dewhurst is proud of her winning class. She said: “The children really got a bug for reading recently, so we had lots of imaginative entries including a railway station, a beach and even a dinosaur land. There were so many entries that in the end, that they looked at the class as a whole rather than individual entries.”

The class received the book a week before the end of term.

Lyndsey added: “As they were all leaving the week after, they have not being able to enjoy it for as long as they want to, but we all agree that it is such a great way for them to leave a legacy to the school.”