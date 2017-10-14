Grantham school’s headteacher praised by Ofsted for improvements

Staff at a Grantham school are delighted with their latest Ofsted report, which has given it a ‘good’ rating four years after it was put into special measures.

Ofsted says that headteacher of Isaac Newton Primary School Paul Hill, who joined the school in 2014, has changed all aspects for the better.

The Ofsted inspector said: “The headteacher, supported well by senior leaders, has improved all aspects of the school. Leaders share a common vision of aspiration and high attainment for all pupils. The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is good. Leaders and governors ensure that the frequent monitoring of teaching standards and pupils’ attainment leads to pupils making good progress across the curriculum.”

The school was put into special measures after a 2013 Ofsted report said the school was ‘inadequate’.

Mr Hill said: “As a school, we have known that we are providing the pupils with a great education for some time and it is fantastic that Ofsted has recognised this.

“Since arriving in January 2014 it has been obvious that the school has an extremely talented and dedicated staff and I am delighted that this is made clear within the report.”

Isaac Newton Primary School is part of the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT). Peter Bell, chief executive officer of CIT, said: “I am delighted that the hard work by all the staff, governors, pupils and leadership from Paul Hill, has been duly recognised by a grade of ‘good’ and a fabulous Ofsted report.”

Ofsted inspectors were impressed with the school’s warm and welcoming environment that celebrates pupils’ successes through displays in classrooms and corridors.

They added: “The trust has provided good support to school leaders and governors. Team leaders, in particular, welcome professional development and the opportunity to moderate pupils’ work with other schools.”