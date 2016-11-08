Grantham school to host fashion show and sale to support cancer patient Karl Bullimore

The Priory Ruskin Academy is hosting an SOS fashion show on Monday, November 14, to support Grantham cancer patient, Karl Bullimore, in his fight against an aggressive form of the disease.

Karl’s family have set up the Fix our Father Campaign to help raise money for his travel to London for treatment as well as for research in to the rare bladder cancer that he has been diagnosed with.

The event will take place in the Academy’s Great Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm. Clothes from a number of high street stores will be modelled and available to buy at large discounts.

Tickets are available directly from the Academy’s main reception at a cost of £4 for adults and £2 for under 16s.