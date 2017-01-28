Grantham schoolchildren inspired by visit of Paralympian Sam Ruddock

Schoolchildren in Grantham have been truly inspired by the visit of Paralympian Sam Ruddock.

Sam went to Harrowby Infant School last week to talk about his career and how he has become such a success.

Sam is an ambassador for local sports charity Inspire+ and an athlete who took part in the London 2012 and Rio Paralympics. He has cerebral palsy in his lower limbs and competed in shot putt in Rio.

Headteacher at Harrowby Infant School, Kay Sutherland, said Sam was a very motivational speaker.

She added: “He talks about never giving up and how he has to work hard, just as the children have to work hard at school. He told the children he cannot run because he has ‘wobbly legs’ and so he decided to take up the shot putt.

“He also talked about eating healthily and how it was important for him to have a coach, just as the children have teachers to help them.

“He told the children they can ‘reach for the stars’. Our children in this town are very fortunate to be able to engage with these very inspirational people. They say they are just ordinary people, but they do extraordinary things and they touch the lives of the children. And it’s not just the children, the staff were inspired as well.”

Sam met pupil Aimee Green, 7, who has been inspired to take part in a 5km children’s run in Manchester which will raise money for charity. Aimee is in training for the run which takes place in May.

Another inspirational speaker will be visiting the school in the coming weeks. Sarah Outen will tell the children the story of how she rowed and cycled her way across oceans and continents.