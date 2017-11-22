Grantham schoolchildren launch road safety campaign

Safety-conscious pupils at a village school have launched a campaign to help keep children and adults safe on the roads outside their school.

Year five and six pupils at Harlaxton Primary School have formed a dedicated road safety team to help tackle persistant issues, including dangerous and inconsiderate parking.

Road safety officers Thomas Reichelt and Emily Johnson.

They have also asked parents to sign a pledge to agree to try and walk to school with their child as often as they can, to park further away from school to ease traffic congestion and not to park or drive on the pavements or grass areas.

Year six teacher, Victoria Buckley, has been working alongside the team.

She said: “Parking near to any school in Grantham is and always has been a major headache for parents, staff and local residents. The pupils wanted to come up with solutions to a continuing problem and launch it during Brake’s road safety week this week.”

The team elected Emily Johnson and Thomas Reichelt to be their junior road safety officers and lead the campaign.

As well as creating the parent pledge, the team hosted an assembly infront of the entire school on Monday, showing a video on the Green Cross Code. They have also organised a colouring and word search competition and asked their fellow pupils to dress in their brightest clothes on Friday as part of their ‘Be Bright Be seen,’ day.

Lincolnshire County Council are supporting the campaign and presented the team with certificates and badges.

Road Safety Advisor Sara Bartlett said: “I have been helping Mrs Buckley to run our Junior Road Safety Officer (JRSO) scheme. Their entire team have been working very hard to promote road safety amongst their fellow classmates. They are reminding everyone of the importance of‘being safe and being seen’ and organised activities to involve as many of the children as possible.”