Grantham schoolchildren put their resilience to the test

Pupils at the West Grantham Academy St John’s battled against wind and rain to take part in an outside activity day last week.

More than 300 children from reception to Year 6 in the Grantham primary school took part in a range of activities, including rock climbing, caving, archery and marching, last Tuesday, in an effort to build up their resilience.

Pupils tried out camouflage

Pupil premium co-ordinator Charley Walledge helped to organise the day.

She said: “Our school mantra is to ‘try, try again’, so we wanted a range of activities that would help the children to build up their resilience and encourage them not to give up too easily. We wanted to inspire them to do something outside of the classroom.”

They moved around each activity in groups and despite the wet weather, the children got stuck in with the nine activities, which also included camouflage, team challenges, shelter building, an assault course and first aid, where they were taught how to put someone in the recovery position.

Charley added: “Everyone gave the activities their best effort. The cave looked a bit daunting but all the children were happy to have a go at everything. Although it rained for the majority of the day, the children never once complained. Even some of their parents had a go at some of the activities. It was a truly great day.

Archery lessons

“Everyone should be really proud of themselves.”

The day was such a success that Charley is hoping to organise it again next year.

She added: “We have had some great feedback from staff, children and parents and we have even received some thank you letters. There has definitely been a great buzz around the school ever since, with children stopping me in the corridors to talk about it. We are hoping that it will become an annual event.

“Thank you to our headteacher, Mr Woolerton, for allowing it to go ahead.”

Scaling the rock wall.

Given their marching orders