Grantham Scouts Christmas post now in its 24th year

Grantham Scouts will be providing their Christmas postal service again this year.

Now in its 24th year, the Scouts’ post will serve the NG31 postal area as well as Barrowby, Gonerby, Harlaxton, Ancaster, Colsterworth and Bottesford.

The price of a stamp is 25p. Groups who deliver the cards will receive 18p from every card delivered and the rest will go to district-wide projects.

From Monday, November 20, special Scout stamps will be on sale a various outlets which have special posting boxes. Stamps are 25p except for large cards and calendars which will be 50p each. Deliveries will begin in the first week of December.

You can buy your stamps and post your cards at the following locations:

Barrowbygate Pharmacy, Winchester Road; McColls, New Beacon Road; Melton Building Society, 43 High Street; G. Skinner and Sons butchers, Barowby; Coversure Insurance, Conduit Lane (opposite the cafe); Grantham library, Isaac Newton Centre; Gonerby Club, High Street, Great Gonerby; Day-Today News, Rushcliffe Road; Cards for Good Causes, George Centre; John Beaty Motors, Castlegate.

Since the scheme started in 1993, more than 375,000 cards have been delivered, raising about £53,000 for local Scouts. Last year more than 15,000 cards were delivered boosting Scout funds and saving money for local people.

District Scout post co-ordinator Malcolm Hall asked people using the service to make sure cards were properly addressed and only for posting in the areas listed above.