Grantham Scouts set a trail of remembrance

A group of Grantham scouts have come up with a novel way to mark Remembrance Day – and they are inviting you to get involved.

The youngsters from the 7th Grantham group painted stones with a variety of poppy designs and placed them at secret locations in the town and beyond.

Now the boys and girls, who meet at their headquarters in Earlesfield Lane, are hoping people will seek out the stones and let them know by social media if they find them.

Group scout leader Sue Newbatt explained: “Remembrance Day is an important part of the scouting calendar, but rather than just talk about it as we have done in the past, we thought it would be a good idea to do something different and get out and about.

“All 21 scouts in our group were involved in painting the stones, most of which feature poppies and a simple message of remembrance.

“Later, scouts placed the stones in locations chosen by them in the town, with some also going to local villages.

“The idea is that if you find one, you can take a picture, and put it it on Facebook using #7thgscouts.

“In that way the scouts will be able to see for themselves if any have been found.”

The locations are secret, but Sue revealed one or two are near memorials. Two stones have disappeared after apparently being found. These were left at the Market Cross and St Wulfram’s war memorial.

Sue added: “We would appreciate it if the stones are left where they are, or maybe moved somewhere else by people who find them.

“The scouts should be proud of what they have done with this.

“They have made an impact for Remembrance Day, but in a simple and thought-provoking way.”

One of the decorated stones has gone to The National Memorial Arboretum at Lichfield, Staffordshire, and it is hoped that two may be taken to Normandy, France.