Grantham scouts set to deliver another first class Christmas post

Grantham scouts’ popular Christmas cards delivery service opens for business again this year, on Monday.

Now in its 23rd year, the service has raised an astonishing £50,000 for the local youth groups since 1993.

This year, scout volunteers will be delivering cards within the Grantham NG31 postal areas, plus Barrowby, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Ancaster, Colsterworth and Bottesford.

People are asked to note that cards for other areas cannot be delivered.

District scout post co-ordinator Malcolm Hall said nearly 360,000 cards have been delivered over the years.

Scout groups delivering the cards receive 15p of the 20p for each stamp on a card delivered in their area. The remainder goes towards district-wide projects.

Last year, nearly 17,000 cards were delivered. Individual groups spent their allocation on things like camping and activity equipment, while district funds went on projects such as improvements to Duke’s Covert Camp Site at Ancaster.

Special ‘Scout Stamps’, costing 20p, will be on sale from Monday at the outlets listed below, where there will also be dedicated postboxes.

Stamps for large cards and calendars will be 40p.

Deliveries will commence the first week in December.

The outlets are: Barrowby Gate Pharmacy, Winchester Road; McColls, New Beacon Road; The Melton Building Society, 43 High Street; G. Skinner & Sons Butchers, Barrowby; Coversure Insurance, Conduit Lane; Grantham Library, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre; Gonerby Club, High Street, Great Gonerby; Day - Today News, Rushcliffe Road; Cards for Good Causes, The George Centre; John Beaty Motors, Castlegate; and Pizzini, 5 High Street, Bottesford.

Please ensure cards are properly addressed and only post them for the areas listed.