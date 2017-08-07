Grantham senior club needs activity leaders

A group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme are appealing for volunteers to run activities at Grantham Senior Citizens’ Club.

The group of 13 teenagers, who are all students from the Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham, and Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, are developing an activities timetable as part of their community project programme.

Peter Laipin, 16, said: “We have had requests for line dancing and a light zumba class and we are spending this week trying to find activity leaders who will be willing to run these types of activities on a regular basis.”

The group are also aiming to increase membership.

Ashweyn Banda, 16, said: “It can be really busy on some days but really quiet on others. We would like to improve this by attracting more members.”

The group have been looking at ways to advertise the club.

Adrian Kudla added: “As well as designing posters and leaflets, we have also created some social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter, so we can reach out to younger volunteers.”

Chairman of Grantham Senior Citizens’ Club Sandra Bird said: “I am really grateful for what the NCS volunteers are doing as we currently only have four volunteers. As well as bingo and whist, the most popular classes are our seated exercise sessions, but we’d like to hold more activities.”

Grantham Senior Citizens’ Club (GSCC) moved into its new drop-in centre on Welham Street in June. Its previous club building on St Catherine’s Road was demolished last year to make way for Grantham’s new multi-screen cinema. For more information on becoming a volunteer or a member, contact 01476 592129.