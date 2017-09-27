Grantham service will commemorate The Machine Gun Corps

A service to commemorate The Machine Gun Corps which was stationed in Grantham during World War One will be held in St Wulfram’s Church next month.

The Machine Gun Corps Old Comrades Association will hold its annual Service of Remembrance on Saturday, October 14, at 10.30am. It is free to attend and open to all.

Grantham is considered the “Home” of the Machine Gun Corps as many thousands of men were trained in the camps at Belton Park and Harrowby before being sent to France, Flanders and other fronts. St Wulfram’s Church contains the Corps Standard and Book of Remembrance.

The Corps, in existence from 1915 to 1922, was often called “The Suicide Club” because of the high casualty rate. A total of 4,001 officers and 58,048 0ther ranks were either killed, wounded, missing or prisoners of war.

Following the church service, a short talk and showing of film archive will take place in the function room of Belton Park Golf Club and this will be followed by lunch. This will start at 12.15pm and is also open to non-members, but at a cost of £26 per person.

Anyone wishing to attend the church service and who would like a copy of the Order of Service, should contact Honorary Secretary Judith Lappin on 01646 682753 between 11.30am and 9.30pm. Anyone wishing to attend the lunch, talk and film showing at Belton Park Golf Club should contact the Honorary Secretary to make a booking or download a booking form from the association’s web site. Postal bookings must be received by October 6 or telephone bookings can be made up up to October 10.

Applications for new members are welcomed and forms are available from the Honorary Secretary or the website.