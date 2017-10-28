Grantham shopkeepers demand Christmas market move answers

Councillors met with shopkeepers in Westgate last week to address concerns about the relocation of the Christmas market.

Since it was announced that this year’s annual Grantham Christmas market will be moved to St Peter’s Hill, businesses in Westgate and the Market Place have expressed their anger after they were not consulted about the move.

Determined to give the shopkeepers an opportunity to raise their concerns, councillors Ray and Linda Wootten arranged a meeting between SKDC’s cabinet member for retail and visitor economy Councillor Nick Robins, SKDC’s venues and facilities manager Councillor Paul Stokes and David and Joanna Eggleston, who run Tuffies Discount Store in Westgate.

Coun Linda Wootten said: “We are all part of a democracy and everyone deserves to have their say. We as councillors should work for the community and be a voice that people would otherwise not have. Both sides listened to what each other had to say. It was a bit of a reality check for both. Joanna added: “We appreciated the chance to share our views but it still does not change the outcome. They said that they need to break with tradition to see if the market works at a new location. We wish them well.”