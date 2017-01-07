Grantham show will feature world champion with Strictly Come Dancing favourite

A world champion dancer is to join Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice as his leading lady when his new show comes to Grantham in June.

The Italian, who danced with TV presenter Laura Whitmore in the most recent series of the popular BBC show, will bring with him Luba Mushtuk when il ballo è vita (Dance is Life) comes to the Meres Leisure centre on June 30.

Luba is well known in the dancing world, as a four-time Italian Dance Champion and 2011 World Latin Show-dance Champion.

Her impressive credentials include assistant choreographer and professional group dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and a dancer on the ‘Burn the Floor’ international dance tour.

Giovanni and Luba will be joined by more professional dancers on their UK tour that kicks off at the Albany Theatre, Coventry, in April.

They will be visiting over 30 UK venues as part of their tour and audiences can expect to be mesmerised by the most amazing dancing, choreographed by Giovanni himself.

The show is not just “an evening with…” but a tale of a young couple who fall in love on a windy dark night in a bustling Italian city, and featuring beautiful choreography to dances like the rhumba, the Viennese waltz, the paso doble and the Argentine tango to name a few.

Tickets are now on sale, with a limited amount of VIP seats available - where people can meet Giovanni after the show, have photo opportunities and get a signed print.

Tickets purchased before before March 1 cost £26 (£24 concessions) and are available from mereslive.com or the box office on 01476 406158.