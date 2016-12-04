Grantham shows are Strictly for dance lovers

There are two great nights of dance to look forward in Grantham, especially if you are a fan of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Show regulars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara relive the magic of Fred Astaire with Remembering Fred at The Meres Leisure Centre on April 6 next year.

Remembering Fred is a beautiful evening of song and dance, featuring a live band, singers and dancers. It celebrates one of the true screen legends of our time.

This hotly-anticipated new production stars the Strictly favourites along with other dancers who will be performing the golden age of Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines.

Hear classics from the American Songbook, written by George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter, brought to dramatic life.

On June 30, The Meres welcomes Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and his professional dance team in ‘Dance is Life’.

In Italian, it translates to ‘il ballo e vita’, and this show takes you on a story of life through dance. This elegant and beautiful tale features four professional dancers and two amazing singers that are sure to have you on your feet.

Giovanni joined the hit BBC show in 2015 and made the final in his first year with Georgia May Foote before teaming up with Laura Whitmore in 2016.

Not just another dance and talk show but a classy narrative with the most exciting, passionate and beautiful dancing all in one show.

Call: 01476 406158