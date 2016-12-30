Grantham Slimming World leaders meet TV’s Stephen Mulhern

Two Slimming World Consultants from Grantham have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Joolie Cunningham and Tricia Lowther were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

Joolie, who runs a Slimming World group at the Angel and Royal Hotel every Monday and the Ascencion Church on Edinburgh Road on Saturday mornings, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months. “I couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more,” she said.

Tricia runs a Slimming World group at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall every Tuesday and Grantham West Community Centre every Wednesday.

Contact call Joolie on 07912 249670 or Tricia on 07817 179328 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk