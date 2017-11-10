Grantham software company starts five-day gaming marathon in aid of medical aid charity

Grantham software company Khaos Control Solutions is launching a five-day gaming marathon today.

The company will start its epic gaming fund-raiser at 5.30pm, with players using games from the Tomb Raider franchise. The games will be played continuously for 120 hours to raise money for Direct Relief, a world-wide medical aid charity.

Following the success of its first gaming marathon earlier this year, when it raised £635, it is setting the bar higher this time, aiming for £750.

The event will be livestreamed at twitch.tv/forceh91, with extra information to be found at its site at tombraidermarathon.com

Donations can be made via donate.tombraidermarathon.com